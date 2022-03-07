0 Bedroom Home in French Village - $250,000

Welcome to your double water front lake lot. The lake view is fantastic. Has a 36 x 32 covered pavilion on concrete pad covering small building with roughed in bathroom consisting of toilet and shower. Also offers a storage room and an unfinished room upstairs. Bring your own camper and park it under the pavilion or close it in for a cabin. Property has its own holding tank and well and electric. Lake front has seawall and swim dock. Could even use swim dock to tie up your pontoon. Potential is endless. Schedule your appointment today!