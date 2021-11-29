 Skip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in French Village - $250,000

Welcome to your own main lake double lot point. The views of the lake are fantastic. The 36x32 covered building with steel roof currently has storage room with rough in bath on main floor and additional room upstairs. There is plenty of room to pull an RV onto the concrete pad while allowing your RV to be under a roof. The property has its own well as well as a holding tank for waste and 200 amp electric service. The lake front has a seawall dock/swim platform and a lot that is waiting for new owner to create the lakefront paradise. Schedule your appointment to see it today!

