This is 5 beautiful acres with a metal barn and creek! It is so pretty you won't want to leave. The barn is 24x30 with a concrete floor and 10 ft lean too on each end. The property is boundary fenced with electric fencing and gates for horses or cows. The creek runs all year round. This is a perfect place to build a home or finish the barn! Public water is available through the city of Pilot Knob and electric is available for hook up also.
0 Bedroom Home in Middlebrook - $59,900
