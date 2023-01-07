Nice lot with home nestled in wooded area with small pond. Home does need rehab so bring your ideas and make it your own. Metal roof, carport, some new framing. This could be a nice vacation home, camping ground or your primary address. Being sold in as is condition. Contact your agent to make an appointment.
0 Bedroom Home in Mineral Point - $45,000
