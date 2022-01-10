1 Bedroom Home in Bismarck - $49,999

GREAT LIVING ON THE LAKE! Perfect for a weekend getaway or a full time residence! This one bedroom loft style home needs a bit of TLC but most of the major stuff has been taken care of. On the main level you will find an open concept living room and kitchen along with a bathroom. The second floor features a loft style bedroom that is HUGE (400 square feet) and could be turned into two bedrooms if someone wanted to do that. Come check it out TODAY!