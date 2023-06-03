This unique property is exactly what so many are looking for. This tiny home sits on 3.5 acres with a detached garage, carport suitable for RV storage or cars, barn and chicken coop. This property gives you the opportunity to have the horse, the livestock the garden, the chickens and so much more you have been dreaming of. While the home is smaller it's open floor plan is well laid out and gives you plenty of space. If you have been looking for land to build, this might be the perfect option with a home to live in while you build your dream home. The property has a well and the septic is only 6 years old. The home is efficiently operated with a mini-split and if you like it extra cozy in the winter there is a free standing stove. Call Today!
1 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $184,900
