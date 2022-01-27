Looking for some fun in the sun this summer? Welcome home to Valle Lake! This charming bungalow sits on a generous 3 lot corner parcel just a few yards from the shore line. This one could be the perfect summer getaway or your permanent home sweet home! The upper level features tandem bedrooms, each room with their own closet. The deck in the front is newly built and ready for your covering of choice! The roofs on the home and the large shed in back were both replaced in 2016. The hot water heater & HVAC are brand new! Home is being sold as-is, seller to make no repairs. All of seller's personal items have been removed. This lovely lake home has so much potential and is simply ready for your TLC & finishing touches. See this one and make it your own, just in time for warmer weather!
1 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $79,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
An area man serving life without parole for the 2017 murder of a Reynolds County couple died this week, according to the Missouri Department o…
Convicted sex offender dies Tuesday in officer-involved shooting in Madison County at Amidon Conservation Area
A Bollinger County man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison County on Tuesday.
An area man faces felony charges this month after allegedly pulling a gun on a police officer on New Year's Eve.
Drivers on Nelson Street near Liberty Street might have found the road a bit icy Friday morning, the remnants of a residential fire that broke…
“I never thought I’d win like that!” a Missouri Lottery Scratchers player exclaimed after uncovering a $100,000 prize on a “300X” ticket.
After 36 years of working for St. Francois County Ambulance District, Paramedic Jim Easter radioed dispatch he was going “off-duty forever.”
An area man has been sentenced to spend more than 60 years in prison after a St. Francois County jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaug…
A Ste. Genevieve man was killed in a vehicle accident on Sunday night.
It’s that time again. It’s time for fresh-off-the-flattop pancakes and homemade donuts.
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash reports indicate two local accidents occurred over the weekend.