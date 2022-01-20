Looking for some fun in the sun this summer? Welcome home to Valle Lake! This charming bungalow sits on a generous 3 lot corner parcel just a few yards from the shore line. This one could be the perfect summer getaway or your permanent home sweet home! The upper level features tandem bedrooms, each room with their own closet. The deck in the front is newly built and ready for your covering of choice! The roofs on the home and the large shed in back were both replaced in 2016. The hot water heater & HVAC are brand new! Home is being sold as-is, seller to make no repairs. All of seller's personal items have been removed. This lovely lake home has so much potential and is simply ready for your TLC & finishing touches. See this one and make it your own, just in time for warmer weather!
1 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $84,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An area man is facing several felony charges this week following investigations that began in August.
Two area residents pleaded guilty last month after reportedly borrowing a vehicle and selling it without permission, then reporting it stolen …
A Potosi man has been charged with murder in connection with the March death of Christian Hildebrandt.
A sex offender walked away from a halfway house in Farmington two days after Christmas and is facing a federal charge of escape, federal court…
An inmate previously housed at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre was sentenced in St. Francois …
The Farmington Police Department arrested a suspect Friday evening on multiple charges including felony drug possession after an altercation w…
Formal charges have been filed against an area man following a shooting in the Goose Creek Lake Development Tuesday night.
Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon recently expressed concerns about starting pay for law enforcement officers and about information provi…
The Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP's) Troop E reported one fatality from a crash in Iron County Friday afternoon.
A large contingent of Butterfield Gardens residents turned out Thursday night for the Farmington City Council meeting at Long Memorial Hall wi…