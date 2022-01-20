1 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $84,900

Looking for some fun in the sun this summer? Welcome home to Valle Lake! This charming bungalow sits on a generous 3 lot corner parcel just a few yards from the shore line. This one could be the perfect summer getaway or your permanent home sweet home! The upper level features tandem bedrooms, each room with their own closet. The deck in the front is newly built and ready for your covering of choice! The roofs on the home and the large shed in back were both replaced in 2016. The hot water heater & HVAC are brand new! Home is being sold as-is, seller to make no repairs. All of seller's personal items have been removed. This lovely lake home has so much potential and is simply ready for your TLC & finishing touches. See this one and make it your own, just in time for warmer weather!