1 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $69,900

This charming home in the city limits of Farmington has been a one family owned home, but now it could be yours. There is 1 bedroom on the main level and two possible extra sleeping areas are upstairs, so don't let the 1 bedroom fool you. You should have plenty of space to enjoy with your family and friends. Laundry and garage space are located in the basement. There is a bouns sitting room off of the livingroom that you could use as a dining room or you can enjoy your meals in the eat in kitchen. The space could be yours to do with what you want. This sale comes with an additinal lot behind the home giving you more space for a garden, your pets or children to run and play. No interior photos will be avalible as sellers are packing up to move. So look for those, that is if the home lasts that longs. These sellers are motivated and are moving for work. Showing appointments are required to view, but drive bys are welcome.