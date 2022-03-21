 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Festus - $145,000

  • Updated
1 Bedroom Home in Festus - $145,000

Welcome to 4358 Plattin Rd! Are you ready to be on 5 acres in Festus? Look no further than this beautifully located house. This could be the perfect investment house, rehab, or weekend getaway for hunting. The house has a newer wood-burning fireplace and new chimney flue. Call your favorite agent today for your private showing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News