1 Bedroom Home in Festus - $160,000

1 Bedroom Home in Festus - $160,000

Welcome to 4358 Plattin Rd! Are you ready to be on 5 acres in Festus? Look no further than this beautifully located house. This could be the perfect investment house, rehab, or weekend getaway for hunting. The house has a newer wood-burning fireplace and new chimney flue. Call your favorite agent today for your private showing.

