1 Bedroom Home in French Village - $125,000

Get away from it all at this wonderful A Frame house in Goose Creek! You will love this home and location. One full bedroom with a flex room as well. In 1985, Goose Creek Lake was enlarged to its present size of approximately 400 acres, with over 10 miles of shoreline. There are 5 smaller fishing lakes and ponds within the community ranging from approximately 1/2 to 13 acres in size. This is a gated community. You must have an agent with you to see this property, so call you favorite agent to get a tour set up!

View More

