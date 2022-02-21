Beautiful Lake front home steps away from the water with a cozy gazebo just outside of your door. Three bay dock with swim platform for your own private swim area. Goose Creek is a gated community with 24 hour security. When you own property in Goose Creek you are part of a community. The lake is approximately 350 acres to enjoy water activities, boating, skiing, tubing, jet skis, fishing, swimming or just a relaxing boat ride around the lake. There is also many activities for property owners, poker runs, dinner dances and much more. There is a public beach, 2 boat ramps, 2 playgrounds, a rec hall that can be rented for private parties, pavilions to entertain and smaller fishing lakes. ****Boat Lifts are not included***
1 Bedroom Home in French Village - $300,000
