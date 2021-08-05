Looking for an affordable place at Goose Creek Lake, well this could be it! Goose Creek Lake is approximately 400 acres, which is large enough for a wide variety of water sports. This is a community that offers many social activities such as poker runs, volunteer groups, holiday dinner/dances, Fourth of July celebration, Easter Egg hunt for the kiddos and an annual children's fishing tournament, the adult fishing tournaments are weekly on Tuesday evening. The property includes an adorable one bedroom cabin with screened in porch on 2 lots back to back on El Dorado and Lamplighter, a new roof and flooring, pull through garage doors and utility shed. There is no well or septic on the property, but the seller will include the water containers and port a potty. This is located in a plat of the subdivision that the only restriction is no single wide mobile homes, so with the property permits you can drill a well, install a septic system or holding tank and even build a full residence.
1 Bedroom Home in French Village - $53,000
