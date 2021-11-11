1 Bedroom Home in French Village - $97,000

Looking for a place at the Lake? This is an A Frame this is prepped and ready for completion. in 8/2020 the major structural items were taken care of, new metal roof, new support beams, new deck, new electrical panel (200 amp). Other items for the A frame include double oven wall unit, jetted tub, washer/dryer, fridge sofa and chair. The sale will include a 26 foot 2017 Coleman Lantern camper, with all of the contents that you will need to get started, Pontoon boat is also included, needs some work and a utility shed. High Speed internet is available through Light Wave. Inspections for informational purposes only, everything is sold as is and seller will not make any repairs or provide warranties or guaranties.