1 Bedroom Home in Mineral Point - $158,900

Welcome to this beautiful freshly painted home nestled in the woods on 9 +/- acres with a stocked pond, 31x21.5 greenhouse and 12x16 shed. This home boasts lots of windows to let in light and nature. The large deck on the back of the home is partially covered and looks out to the garden beds, fruit trees and woods; sit out and enjoy all that nature has to offer. Enjoy fishing? You have an overabundance of catfish in the pond. There are fruit trees and garden beds that will be feeding you for many years to come. The chicken coop is fully enclosed so you can have fresh eggs or raise chickens for dinner. The greenhouse is metered separately with electric, heat and water, to grow your own plants year round with an asparagus bed alongside it. Amenities include : On demand water heater, HVAC system and septic system are about 1 year old.