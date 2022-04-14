 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $99,500

1 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $99,500

This newly remodeled home is located in Potosi and move in ready. This beautiful home has many updated features such as new roof, new wiring, new windows, and updated kitchen. Home has stainless steel appliances, covered parking, storage shed and a great back yard. This one will not last long. Call today to schedule your private showing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two injured in accident

Two injured in accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a single vehicle accident with two injured occupants in St. Francois County Saturday afternoon.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News