1 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $46,000

You are looking for a getaway place and a project home in a lake community where you can fish, boat, kayak, float, skidoo, Well, this is it! This Tiny home has all the necessary amenities for a weekend getaway, but really is ready to make amazing! Currently it is two separate spaces, but put a doorway in the main house for a private bedroom! You have to see it to feel it! As it sits, it is a 1 room tiny home, a great spot to kick back and enjoy nature at the end of this street by the Dam! Hike around the area, a few minutes to the Waterfall at the dam, a quick drive to the community beach complete with picnic ground! Bring your camper or RV and enjoy the woodsy wonderland! Selling "In it's present condition". Cash offers only!