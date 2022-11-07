110922-demo-closed-state-offices_merged

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Governor signs Executive Order 22-06 closing state offices Nov. 25

November 7, Governor Parson signed Executive Order 22-06 closing state offices Friday, November 25, 2022, the day after the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

“The First Lady and I are so appreciative of the work our state team members do day in and day out to serve the people of Missouri, and we hope this well-earned day off can be spent enjoying quality time with family and friends,” Governor Parson said. “We know we have the best of the best on our state team, and we count ourselves lucky to get to serve Missourians alongside them. We pray for continued blessings upon our state team members, their families, and all Missourians. From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!”

