2 Bedroom Home in Arcadia - $145,000

Attractive 2 bedroom,1 bath home on 1/3 acre lot in Arcadia. This charming home has been meticulously maintained. You will appreciate the tasteful decor and the beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Galley-style kitchen with all newer appliances, including washer and dryer. Handy breakfast bar with ample amount of cabinets, pantry and handsome stone flooring. Spacious Living room with dining area and built in hutch. One bathroom with shower/tub and new vanity with stone flooring. Utility/furnace room. Two large bedrooms with ample closet space. New vinyl windows & 3 year old roof. Oversized, insulated garage with man door to backporch.. Private brick patio. New 10x16 insulated storage shed matching home. This home is perfect for couple wanting to downsize or great starter home. Many custom amenities and great location. There is nothing in this home that is not to like! Exceptionally NICE!

