2 Bedroom Home in Arcadia - $163,000

Agent owned, A well cared for bungalow in Arcadia with tons of charm and character. The kitchen boasts newer appliances and an inviting layout, French doors lead you to a large, 27 x 8 sunroom, deck at the rear of the property. Back inside you will find 2 lovely bedrooms with an upstairs loft serving as a bonus room or an extra bedroom. This home is freshly painted and tastefully decorated throughout. Enjoy the full walkout basement with storage shelving, a laundry area and full bath. 2 car detached garage and 1 car carport. The gutters are newer and the Leaf Filter gutter guards have a transferrable warranty. The exterior is mostly maintenance free. Enjoy S'mores Galore around the stone firepit. You can't help but fall in love. A quiet neighborhood close to Johnson Shut-ins, music festivals Shepard Mountain Bike Park, Fort Davidson, The Academy. New Kitchen Flooring, GFI's installed, garage door openers all installed by professionals. Thinking about an Air BNB? This may be it.