Exceptionally nice brick ranch style home in Arcadia.. Pretty setting & well cared for. Many new updates .. new wood flooring, new roof, newer heating/cooling system, new vinyl windows..Newer addition 14x27 family room...Kitchen w/breakfast bar & room for sizable dining table with quality oak cabinets. Lg living room w/picture window, 2 bedrooms upstairs with large full bath. Master bedroom spacious enough for king sized bed, dresser and more! Second sizable bedroom. Large, walk-out finished basement with area for possible 3rd bedroom, laundry room. Spacious 20x25 rec room completely finished.. presently used for large office area and large family room. Detached 2 car garage and separate carport. Detached workshop with workbench and shelving. This attractive home is truly "move in ready". Paved drive to private back yard. Very tasteful decor and plenty of space for family or great home for couple. Area to move washer/dryer upstairs. A must see! VERY NICE!
2 Bedroom Home in Arcadia - $185,000
