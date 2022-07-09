2 Bedroom Home in Bismarck - $114,900

Cute cabin like 2 bedroom, 1 bath home sitting on 6.04 acres. From the large covered front porch to the back deck you will love spending time watching wild life play in your yard, deer, turkey, squirrels and more! The home has a spacious eat in kitchen with hardwood floors and adjoins the living room for time spent with friends and family! This home is immaculate and comes with Maytag electric range and refrigerator. The seller is also leaving the washer and dryer for your convenience. This home is a frame built, well insulated and has metal siding and roof for easy maintenance. Great full time residence or weekend gateway! Enjoy lake access & fishing, swimming and more!