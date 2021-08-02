 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bismarck - $115,000

New construction home in Holiday Shores. The build started in 2020 and was complete in 2021. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath has brand new everything! It has open floor plan making it easy to heat and cool. Has large wrap around deck waiting for you to enjoy those summer evenings. Back yard backs to trees/woods so you can watch deer and turkey from the back porch. Home also has detached garage and 2 other outbuildings. Enjoy lake access with boating, fishing, and swimming. Make your appointment today!

