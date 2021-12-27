2 Bedroom Home in Bismarck - $91,500

Are you looking for your own Little Village. I have JUST the property for you. The Main Cabin is 861 sqft. 1 bedroom, then there is a separate 384 sqft gust house, a large 16x24 shed and a 12x14 shed. All this on 3+ lots w/possibility to purchase 1 extra adjoining lot (lot 22) later. You could have the best corner lot in Holiday Shores. The main Cabin is a beauty w/all log exterior, rich wood floors and decorative ceilings. The open floor plan is perfect for this space & the kitchen is so spacious w/plenty of cabinets. You will love living here. The 2nd House is perfect for visitors w/a touch of Coca-Cola décor. Your guests will love coming for a visit. It may be possible to turn the Lg. shed into another Gust House too! Sale to include 3 parcels ID's for a total of .65 Acres: 30-6.0-014-003-013-015.01000 Main Lot 30-6.0-014-003-013-015.00000 Back Lot 1 30-6.0-014-003-013-019.00000 Side Lot 1. LOTS 23-24-25-26-21. PRIVATE LAKE COMMUNITY! MUST HAVE CONFIRMED APPT to VIEW! NO EXCEPTIONS!