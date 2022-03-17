 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $12,500

2 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $12,500

Property to be sold as is condition. No repairs or warranty to be made by estate. The mobile home has been vandalized and is missing furnace, water heater, and several other items throughout the home. Please use caution if entering mobile home because the floor is weak in some places.

