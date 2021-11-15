2 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $135,000

You do not want to miss this home on the water! The views are magnificent! This house has so much to offer its new owner. 1.5 story with 2 beds, 2 full baths, and a sunroom to enjoy the views. The sunroom has an electric fireplace to enjoy the space all year round. The home has a boat slip and dock. A shed for storage. This property includes an additional 0.257 acre lot across the street. (include tax id# 02-60-24-02-017-005.00) Together the lots give almost 0.5 acre of land. The lot is wooded and currently has a camper on it. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and electric fireplace stay with the home in their current condition. An extra bonus, all furniture and decor can stay with the home as well. Don't wait to start enjoying this beautiful place! Get your showing scheduled today!