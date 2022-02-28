 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $139,500

Very well maintained 2 bedroom (possibly 3) home located on nicely landscaped corner lot. Home offers formal living room, dining room, and spacious family room with beautiful woodburning fireplace. Kitchen boasts newer custom cabinetry and appliances. Partial basement with washer and dryer included. Quality built deck off family room. Attached 1 car garage and carport. Fencing and established landscaping. Video security system.

