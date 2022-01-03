Beautiful 2 story with 2 bedrooms (possible 3 bedroom) & 2 full baths features beautiful lake views! Spacious great room with woodburning fireplace & built in bookcases. The dining room flows into the kitchen features double wall ovens & center island w/ electric cooktop, perfect for entertaining while cooking w/ family & friends. Main floor master bedroom suite features a walk in closet while the bath includes a tub with separate sink/vanity area. Main floor laundry room. Upstairs you are greeted with a bonus family room with the 2nd woodburning fireplace & a wetbar which could easily be a 3rd bedroom! Huge 2nd BR with a full bath & massive walk-in closet. Spacious backyard and deck overlooks the 90-acre lake. Oversized 2 car garage with workshop area. Terre Du Lac is a 5,200 acre private community w/ 16 lakes, 4 water ski lakes. Activities include: fishing, biking, swimming, skiing, boating, golfing, enjoying wildlife & lakefront scenery.
2 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $146,000
