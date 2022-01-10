 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $159,900

Unique 1400+ square feet home with view of beautiful Lake Marseilles in Terre Du Lac. Take your visions and dreams to bring this lake home back to life! The home has a large kitchen with newer cabinets and counter tops. The adjoining dining area also provides a beautiful lake view. The great room is open and spacious and holds many wonderful holiday memories and is awaiting your memories. The room also has a wood burning fireplace to keep you warm and cozy on cold winter evenings. The main level also has a master bedroom with adjoining bath, laundry and 1/2 bath. The upper level provides another bedroom, bath and additional space to use in a variety of ways. The home sits on a 1/2 acre providing privacy for outdoor gathers or just relaxing. This home is perfect for a full time residence or if you can't afford the home on the lake, you can walk to the lake or just enjoy the view. Terre du Lac is a great community with 15 lakes, 2 golf courses, country club and much more!

