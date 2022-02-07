2 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $189,900

Unique home sitting on 4 lots providing you privacy in beautiful Terre Du Lac. If your hobbies include automobiles or off road vehicles and you need space to store or work on them, this home has exactly what you are looking for. Not one but two garages, one is 600 square feet and the other 900 square feet. The main floor of the home has an updated kitchen and come with stainless appliances. A large living room/dining area, updated bathroom and a recreation room that could be converted to a large master bedroom if you would like complete the main level. The upper level has two additional bedrooms, bath, office and once again a space that could be converted to a sleep area. Terre du lac has 15 lakes, 2 golf courses, walking trails and more. Enjoy time on the deck or back patio. If you love to fish, swim or just hang out and watch the water this community has so much to offer. No need to leave home, just vacation any day of the week. Call today don't let this one get away!