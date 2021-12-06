THIS IS A MUST SEE if you are tired of city life and love the outdoors!! Lake Timberline is a Gated Community with 13 lakes to enjoy fishing, swimming and boating and lots of privacy. This custom built ranch home is 14 years old but looks like a new house! Large living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace with counter/half wall dividing it from the large kitchen with lots of nice white cabinets and workspace. All appliances in kitchen stay with the house. Separate dining room with French doors leading to covered wrap-around porch. Master bedroom suite with large walk-in closet and laundry closet between bedroom and bath. Master bath has a double bowl vanity, separate shower and jacuzzi tub. Second bedroom with closet is currently being used as an office and has French doors and could easily be converted back to a bedroom. Oversized two car attached garage plus a detached 12x24 garage/workshop and a smaller shed at the back of the property.
2 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The first Save A Lot opened 44 years ago in 1977 in Cahokia, Illinois. That single store turned into one of the country’s largest discount gro…
Responders from Wolf Creek, Farmington, Goose Creek Lake, Leadington and Park Hills Fire Departments and the Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance D…
An area man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in northern St. Francois County on Tuesday.
Area residents reportedly sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious in two separate accidents on Thursday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to an accident with injuries in Washington County Monday morning.
STE. GENEVIEVE – Brylee Durbin was dribbling briskly across the midcourt line as St. Paul Lutheran head coach Andy Sherrill called a timeout t…
Central High School senior Allie Kelly recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at Three Rivers…
While sometimes the weather for the annual Krekeler Jewelers Farmington Christmas Parade can be exceptionally cold, that wasn't the case Frida…
Preferred Hospice recently announced that on July 1, Shayla Smith, RN, BSN was promoted to administrator in the Farmington office. Smith has w…
A Missouri Lottery Keno ticket purchased for a Nov. 5 drawing at Country Mart, 180 Plaza Dr. in Ste. Genevieve, has won a lucky player a $137,…