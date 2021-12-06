2 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $225,000

THIS IS A MUST SEE if you are tired of city life and love the outdoors!! Lake Timberline is a Gated Community with 13 lakes to enjoy fishing, swimming and boating and lots of privacy. This custom built ranch home is 14 years old but looks like a new house! Large living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace with counter/half wall dividing it from the large kitchen with lots of nice white cabinets and workspace. All appliances in kitchen stay with the house. Separate dining room with French doors leading to covered wrap-around porch. Master bedroom suite with large walk-in closet and laundry closet between bedroom and bath. Master bath has a double bowl vanity, separate shower and jacuzzi tub. Second bedroom with closet is currently being used as an office and has French doors and could easily be converted back to a bedroom. Oversized two car attached garage plus a detached 12x24 garage/workshop and a smaller shed at the back of the property.