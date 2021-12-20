 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $230,000

BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed/2 Bed LAKE FRONT home on Lac Shayne. Home features floor to ceiling windows that overlook the lake and sits on a large lot that has a very nice covered dock. Terre du Lac is an exclusive golf & lake community that sits just an hour from St.Louis. INCREDIBLE opportunity for your weekend or retirement home.

