2 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $39,500

Come take a look at this two story home. Nice sized yard on a corner lot in Bonne Terre. This two story home features two bedrooms and one bath. On the main floor you will find a big living room, dining room, full bath, kitchen, and a sunroom. Upstairs you have two bedrooms and a half bath. Don't miss out on this one call today for your personal viewing!!

