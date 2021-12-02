 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $40,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $40,000

Investors, Flippers, Fixer Uppers! Check this - 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow on Corner lot with detached carport and storage building. Hard wood flooring, some updates have been done, but needing someone to complete the project. Being sold as-is.

