2 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $44,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $44,000

Investors, Flippers, Fixer Uppers! Check this - 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow on Corner lot with detached carport and storage building. Hard wood flooring, some updates have been done, but needing someone to complete the project. Being sold as-is.

