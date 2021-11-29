2 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $449,900

NOW'S YOUR CHANCE!! Awesome HOME Located Just Out of Town on 3+ ACRES with 28 X 68 OUTBUILDING for Whatever you DREAM!! Large Covered Front Porch leads you inside this Beautiful Home- Asian Walnut Flooring, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Smart Appliances, Skylight, Great Room with Fireplace & Separate Living Room, Mudroom & Laundry Near Walk Out to Inground POOL & Huge Patio Area! Spacious Master Suite, Large 2nd Bdrm with Walk In Closet. DETACHED 1904 Sq Ft Barn Currently Operating as a Deli, But Could be Converted back to Garage or Apt- Dual Zoned HVAC. Includes Kitchen, Full Bath & Laundry. Endless Possibilities Here!!