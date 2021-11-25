Looking for a weekend getaway? This could be the one! Nestled back in the woods at the end of a cul-de-sac, is your own private retreat. The main floor is open with plenty of windows to watch nature and all it has to offer. The kitchen has much counter space as well as cabinet space and a pantry as well. Believe it or not, winter is just around the corner. Stay warm sitting in front of your wood burning fireplace. Front and rear decks were just completed in September 2020 and ready for all of your summer bar-b-ques. Living here gives you access to 13 lakes for fishing and boating fun year round. Skiing not your thing? Bring your side by side or 4 wheeler and run through all the trails in the woods. So much room to wander on your own property or just tinker in your workshop across from the main house. *****Motivated seller....ALL offers will be considered**** Inspections are for buyers knowledge only, seller to do no repairs.
2 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $77,000
