2 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $80,000

Updated and adorable, 2 Bedroom home on quiet one-way street in North County school district. New laminate flooring throughout. Updated eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, appliances included. Tons of custom cabinetry, cast iron sink. Spacious living room. Shiplap wood stained decorative walls. Large master bedroom with oversized closet, shelving installed. Separate laundry/utility area. Updated wiring, all NEW fixtures. NEW windows. NEW roof. NEW HVAC system. NEW hot water heater. Covered front porch, composite decking. New front sidewalk and steps to be installed. Alley access with 2 vehicle parking area.

