Looking for a weekend getaway? This could be the one! Nestled back in the woods at the end of a cul-de-sac, is your own private retreat. The main floor is open with plenty of windows to watch nature and all it has to offer. The kitchen has much counter space as well as cabinet space and a pantry as well. Believe it or not, winter is just around the corner. Stay warm sitting in front of your wood burning fireplace. Front and rear decks were just completed in September 2020 and ready for all of your summer bar-b-ques. Living here gives you access to 13 lakes for fishing and boating fun year round. Skiing not your thing? Bring your side by side or 4 wheeler and run through all the trails in the woods. So much room to wander on your own property or just tinker in your workshop across from the main house. Don't let this one pass you by, schedule your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $85,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An area man has been charged with child molestation in St. Francois County after a child reported alleged sexual acts to a daycare provider la…
- Updated
An area man was killed in a head-on collision that occurred on Route N in Iron County on Monday.
- Updated
A coroner's inquest was held on Friday at the Madison County Courthouse, where it took a jury just over two hours of deliberation to find that…
- Updated
Officials say a verbal altercation led to a local teen girl running over another juvenile girl with a car at Columbia Park in Park Hills on We…
- Updated
Two ERDCC inmates are facing charges in separate cases after allegedly assaulting corrections officers.
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Bonne Terre Tuesday morning.
- Updated
At home, Matty Minson was surrounded by woods on the outskirts of this small town. He loved to hunt and fish. During the week, for about 20 ye…
- Updated
St. Francois County and the surrounding counties are seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases.
“A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.”
- Updated
The eastern part of St. Francois County had some weather damage during a stormfront that moved through Saturday morning.