2 Bedroom Home in Cadet - $62,000

This is a HUD owned property. Case # 292-579140, HUD Homes are sold “AS-IS”. No utilities please use caution and bring a flashlight. Permission for utility activation must be granted. In cases where plumbing deficiencies exist, permission might be denied !!!! PLEASE CHECK ADDENDUM'S PRIOR TO SUBMITTING YOUR OFFER. Initial Owner Occupant Bid Submission deadline is 11:59p.m. on March 22, 2022. No Utilities are on, keep this in mind when scheduling showings. SOOOOO...... 16 secluded acres, 2+ Bedroom house with couple of out buildings, FOR $62,000!!!!! Take a number folks!

