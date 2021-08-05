2 Bedroom Home in Cadet - $79,500

Cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home on over an acre of land! Great location just 3 miles north of Potosi! Out in the country without giving up the convenience of being close to town. This home features a nice size living room with newer windows, kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, 2 full bathrooms, 2 decent sized bedrooms and a main floor laundry room. There is a 2 car carport with access to the side door. 12 x 24 shed great for extra storage or even a hobby shop. Seller has a warranty on the well. Home is being sold in it's current condition.