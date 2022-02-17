Where's all the single guys? Or Gals? First time home buyers? Someone looking for a potential rental property? Check out this updated home sitting on a little over a half acre located off Hwy 21, approximately one hour south of St. Louis. Two large bedrooms, updated flooring, fresh paint, and a brand new HVAC system that comes with a FIVE year warranty!! HUGE, detached garage with concrete floors, its own 100 amp service, and 600 sq ft of space!! Washer, dryer, and ring doorbell are included. Hurry and see this property for yourself before it's gone!!
2 Bedroom Home in Cadet - $99,900
