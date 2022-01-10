 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $104,900

Adorable 2 bedroom home in the heart of De Soto! Looking forward to the brighter spring days? The darling covered front porch makes for a great place to take it all in. Head inside for the bright spacious floor plan with loads of room for entertaining. The dining area featuring built in shelving and window seating leads into the large kitchen with center island and cabinets a plenty! The master bedroom features on trend shiplap, large walk through closet & half bath. PLUS + Main floor laundry & large fenced in backyard

