Super clean 2-bedroom home located in the heart of De Soto. The large rooms will make this a top choice from the living room with new carpet, eat in kitchen with all new appliances and pantry, to both bedrooms. If that's not enough space, you can just go out to the totally enclosed front porch. There is main floor laundry. Plus, there is an oversized 2 car detached garage and a shed for extra storage. Yard is fenced and just waiting for your family pets.
2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $105,900
