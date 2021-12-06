2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $120,000

Don't miss this opportunity to own your own home in the heart of De Soto. Enjoy this updated very well maintained home on a quiet dead end street. This yard is level and over 1/2 acre, such a rare find in city limits. What a great chance to stop paying rent and have a place to call home. Plenty of parking, appliances will remain. Close to main street and the high school. No reason to hesitate this is a gem and you could be the lucky new owner.