2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $129,900

  • Updated
Welcome to your adorable home in the heart of DeSoto! Come check out this beautiful 2BD/2BA home located near several hometown amenities! Home offers an airy open floor plan with newer flooring throughout. Oversized living room leads to kitchen/dining combo which includes all stainless steel appliances, custom white cabinetry with complimentary counter tops, complete with a unique backsplash giving the entire kitchen a definite wow factor! Master bedroom is a nice size with neutral carpeting. Spacious laundry room is tucked away on the main level. Covered front porch, HUGE back deck perfect for entertaining guests or just relaxing after a hard day's work. This home offers many upgrades throughout. There is a basement for additional storage! Don't miss this opportunity as this is priced to sell.

