Welcome to your adorable home in the heart of DeSoto! Come check out this beautiful 2BD/2BA home located near several hometown amenities! Home offers an airy open floor plan with newer flooring throughout. Oversized living room leads to kitchen/dining combo which includes all stainless steel appliances, custom white cabinetry with complimentary counter tops, complete with a unique backsplash giving the entire kitchen a definite wow factor! Master bedroom is a nice size with neutral carpeting. Spacious laundry room is tucked away on the main level. Covered front porch, HUGE back deck perfect for entertaining guests or just relaxing after a hard day's work. This home offers many upgrades throughout. There is a basement for additional storage! Don't miss this opportunity as this is priced to sell.
2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $129,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Someone who bought a Missouri Lotto ticket in St. Francois County is now the Missouri Lottery’s newest millionaire. One ticket sold for Wednes…
The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a house fire that quickly spread to neighboring structures Thursday night.
An area teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident on Wednesday in Washington County.
Four people were injured during a three-vehicle accident involving a fire truck on Main Street in Park Hills Saturday evening.
An area man was injured on Tuesday in a one-vehicle accident after attempts to avoid hitting a deer caused him to swerve off of a Washington C…
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve.
Raylyn Dodd still recalls the frustration of being snubbed from a coveted postseason honor by voting high school coaches around the region.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
Despite having to close the CiCi’s Pizza dining room to the public for its 20th annual Christmas Community Dinner due to COVID-19 concerns, hu…
It’s an unforgettable place to be during one of the most magical times of year. This holiday destination has live shows, exciting attractions,…