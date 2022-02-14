Cute house located in the heart of De Soto! There are hardwood flooring and ceramic tile throughout. There was a new roof put on in January 2022. You will find stainless-steel appliance in the updated kitchen. You will find that the bathroom has also been updated, and the home has a fresh coat of neutral paint. There is a detach garage for storage. This home is move-in ready! Come check it out today!
2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $129,900
