2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $130,500

This is a very nice home in DeSoto. Updated windows, 6 panel doors, newer kitchen cabinets. New water heater. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, level lot and lots of room to park. Bay window in one bedroom. Vinyl siding, full basement, screened in area to Bar-b-que. A must see home! Buyer is responsible for all Inspections. Seller is selling home as-is. There is a Home warranty on the home.