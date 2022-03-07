2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $135,000

This 2-bedroom home has so much to offer! Walk in through the front door to the cute entryway great for removing shoes, bags, and jackets. That leads to the living room, which opens up to the separate dining area both rooms have beautiful hardwood floors and crown molding. Next is the kitchen complete with a farm sink and the window above it looks out over the large level fenced-in yard. There are 2 main floor bedrooms and a big bathroom. Upstairs is a finished attic and could possibly be used as another bedroom or playroom. Downstairs is the walkout basement which has been professionally waterproofed and includes a transferrable lifetime warranty. There is off street covered parking and a NEW ROOF! Great location within walking distance to Spross Park, De Soto Highschool, track, library, gym and walking trails.